Woodward and Bernstein break down Trump’s ‘unimaginable’ failure to protect Americans: ‘We have bread lines’
On CNN Thursday, legendary Watergate reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein discussed the departure of the Trump administration — and the president’s failure to protect America from crisis.
“When I did one of these interviews with Trump, I said, what’s the job of the president? And Trump said to protect the people,” said Woodward. “And he has failed in a way that truly is unimaginable to protect the people that he’s supposed to lead.”
“I see something far worse,” said Bernstein. “Because what Donald Trump has done is — from the beginning of his presidency but in the final days, in the final months more than at any other time — he has undermined the interest of the United States, the health and welfare of its people. We have bread lines. We haven’t seen bread lines in this country since the Depression. That’s really what these food lines are about. We haven’t heard a peep out of this president of the United States, nor about the coronavirus, which is killing our people by the hundreds of thousands.”
“The cover-ups continue, including the financial interests that were pursued by the president while he was in office and his children,” added Bernstein. “So these final days are unique in our history in terms of the venality, a venal, venal situation and president of the United States.”
Watch below:
