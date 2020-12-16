‘You can’t be serious!’: Dem guest battles Fox News host after she asks if Biden is ‘present’ during speeches

Democratic strategist Brad Woodhouse clashed with Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Wednesday over the network’s decision to produce a segment questioning President-elect Joe Biden’s mental fitness.

“More gaffes from Joe Biden,” Harris announced before playing clips of Biden mispronouncing the names of Jon Ossoff and Xavier Becerra.

“What are we doing?” Woodhouse asked. “Are we making fun of somebody who has had a lifelong stutter?”

“It isn’t about making fun,” Harris lectured. “It has to do with — look, I mean, we have people in my own family who struggle with stuttering. This is not what this is about.”

“There are questions about whether or not he is present in those moments,” the Fox News host added.

Woodhouse interrupted: “You can’t be serious! You can’t be serious that you’re trying to talk about his mental acuity.”

“I didn’t say that,” Faulkner snapped.

“Well then what are you referring to?” Woodhouse asked.

“I’m referring to the people who have said it,” Faulkner said defensively.

“Those people are up to no good,” Woodhouse fired back. “He was present enough to defeat Donald Trump in every single debate and defeat him in the polls so I think he’s present enough to be president of the United States.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.