‘You spread it every day’: White House reporter confronts Kayleigh McEnany after rant on ‘disinformation’

CNN correspondent Jim Acosta on Tuesday confronted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for spreading “disinformation” on a daily basis.

McEnany spent the final minutes of Tuesday’s briefing by excoriating the press for refusing to hype conservative narratives about a Chinese spy that “infiltrated” the office of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and other unproven claims about Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

“And good for those who covered what was a story all along and not Russia disinformation,” McEnany said.

After she concluded the rant, McEnany faced a question from Acosta as she turned to walk away.

“Is it hypocritical to accuse others of spreading disinformation when you spread it everyday?” the CNN reporter shouted.

McEnany ignored the question.

