‘You’re all very sick’: Internet erupts over the right’s massive hypocrisy of calling for martial law but opposing masks

Many Americans were shocked to wake up Wednesday to see former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn calling for martial law so the U.S. military can hold a “do-over” election. Flynn is not alone, there is a large number of people promoting this lawless and unconstitutional behavior, all in service to Donald Trump.

Flynn and other far right wing “leaders,” including pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood, are pushing a Tea Party group’s statement “demanding that President Trump Invoke limited Martial law in order to allow the U.S. Military to oversee a new free and fair federal election if Legislators, Courts and the Congress do not follow the Constitution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To be clear, there was no significant election fraud or voter fraud. Even Trump’s own Attorney General Bill Barr made that declaration on Tuesday.

The far right has taken over the main Republican Party, and this is a direct result.

Many on social media are furious, especially since no Republican, especially President Trump, has called to put a stop to this dangerous incitement. Many are rightly criticizing these self-declared “patriots” – many of whom are coming close to appearing to embrace sedition – as astonishingly hypocritical.

Why?

They are 100 percent OK with suspending the U.S. Constitution because Trump legitimately lost, holding a military-overseen election “do-over” because Trump lost (by nearly 7 million votes), but wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of a deadly virus violates their “rights” and is “fascism.”

Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell is challenging his GOP peers to denounce the hypocrisy:

ADVERTISEMENT

Hey @HouseGOP & @SenateGOP: You’ve always said you opposed tyranny – and here it is. What will you say about it? https://t.co/JUArxMwZxB — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) December 2, 2020

Here’s what others are saying. Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

The people that think wearing a mask is fascism are cool with martial law because their guy lost an election. — Occam’s Pseudofolliculitis Barbae (@JoelSmi65928572) December 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump supporters: “You can’t make me wear a mask, i have rights and you will not infringe on them by making me wear something on my face to prevent the spread of a deadly disease.” Gen Flynn: “We should declare Martial Law so Trump can stay in power” Trump supporters: “Ok” — 🎄Aaron🎄 (@AT_1899) December 2, 2020

Wearing a mask to stop the spread of covid… that’s fascism, but Martial law (which suspends the constitution entirely, the constitution you claim to love), that’s NOT fascism? TF is wrong with all of you. You’re all very sick, and I’m not sure it’s reversible. — Eddie Alexander (@Jesternj0000) December 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservatives: I WILL NOT WEAR A MASK BECAUSE IT IS A DIAPER THAT CANNOT HOLD MY REGULAR EXPLOSIONS OF MOUTH-FREEDOM AND YOU CAN’T MAKE ME BECAUSE MUH RIGHTS Also conservatives: Suspend the constitution. Declare martial law. Overturn the election. Seriously. We’re serious. — Catherynne M. Valente (@catvalente) December 2, 2020

WTF? And MAGAt world considers Michael Flynn to be a true patriot. In reality the entire Republican Party has become hypocrisy personified. Here’s proof… “Mandatory mask-wearing is tyranny”

“Let’s declare martial law & suspend the Constitution” https://t.co/pJBkeHwcmI — SmackeyCracks 🇺🇸 NEVER TRUMP~~OU Sooners ☝️ (@SmackeyCracks) December 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So you think being told to wear a mask is fascism…. but declaring martial law and forcing a new vote because your guy lost isn’t? You all know this won’t work…. you all know its crazy. I now believe all you care about is saying wild sh*t to get attention. — Eddie Alexander (@Jesternj0000) December 2, 2020

Advocating for martial law while simultaneously protesting mask mandates because “the Constitution” is peak hypocrisy. I was an aid worker in Colombia & Guatemala for years, and I lived through plenty of martial law declarations. They are the antithesis to personal freedom. — Elena la gringa (@elena_lagringa) December 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

wearing a mask is tyranny but declaring martial law to redo the election because trump lost is fine actually trump supporters are ACTUALLY brain dead and fail to see the hypocrisy — ヴァハ・マイロ (@vahamailo) December 2, 2020

WTF? And MAGAt world considers Michael Flynn to be a true patriot. In reality the entire Republican Party has become hypocrisy personified. Here’s proof… “Mandatory mask-wearing is tyranny”

“Let’s declare martial law & suspend the Constitution” https://t.co/pJBkeHwcmI — SmackeyCracks 🇺🇸 NEVER TRUMP~~OU Sooners ☝️ (@SmackeyCracks) December 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

GOP: Mandatory mask-wearing is tyranny BUT the GOP: Let’s declare martial law and suspend the Constitution and erase the Election. — Daily (@daily_brenda) December 2, 2020

Flunky Flynn should’ve quit while he was ahead. Traitor gets a pardon – a massive, undeserved gift – and now he’s setting himself up for worse. We see your Martial Law and raise you a charge of sedition, traitor. https://t.co/Bdwxy85jve — Steph On The Left Ω Wear a damn mask! (@floradoragirl) December 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT