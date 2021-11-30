Jan 6 committee has interviewed over 250 people: Congressman

Rep. Pet Aguilar (D-CA) revealed that over 250 witnesses were interviewed, so far, by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Speaking to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday, Aguilar explained that people like Steve Bannon, Jeffrey Clark, and former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows are outliers in those willing to come forward and speak to the committee.

"We've said all along we want to tell the full and complete story, and in order to do that we're going to need documents and interviews," said Aguilar. "So, clearly that is what's helpful about the document requests and national archives request. We're pleased with the timeline the court is addressing this, and Doug Letter and the team here will be arguing that before the Court of Appeals tomorrow. So, we're excited to move to that next step, but it's helpful and important to the work that we need to have those documents."

Maddow asked about those few members of the Trump inner circle who have refused to testify and what the next steps will be for those people.

"Mr. Clark is in a small group that has continued to stonewall us," Aguilar said of the former Justice Department deputy who penned a kind of guide to justify Vice President Mike Pence refusing to certify the 2020 election. "He has not produced any documents. He came to the deposition but refused to answer questions and exerted both executive privilege and attorney-client privilege, which is a little confusing. And so we're going to proceed, and so that's what the business committee meeting on Wednesday evening will be about is referral of the criminal contempt. We feel that he has shown just an unwillingness to come forward and to testify, and we feel that over 250 people have come before us and given -- submitted interviews and this should be no different, including his two superiors at the time, acting Attorney General [Jeff] Rosen and Deputy Attorney General [Richard] Donahue, so we've received a lot of information."

He went on to note that the Senate Judiciary Committee report detailed Clark's attempts to delegitimize the election and that he should be willing to talk to them as well.

See the video below: