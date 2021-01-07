GOP congressman publicly calls on Trump's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment
Adam Kinzinger appears on MSNBC (screen grab)

On Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) issued a statement calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to strip President Donald Trump of his duties via the 25th Amendment in his final weeks of office, citing his complicity in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Sadly, yesterday, it became evident that not only has the president abdicated his duty to protect the American people in the people's House, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here," said Kinzinger, a veteran and a frequent critic of the president's conduct. "It is for this reason that I call on the vice president and members of the Cabinet to ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people, and that we have a sane captain of the ship."

Watch the full statement below: