Even John Kelly thinks the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove Trump from office
Gen. John Kelly (Screengrab)

Retired Gen. John Kelly served as Donald Trump's chief of staff and secretary of Homeland Security, but is now joining the chorus of voices urging Republicans to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

"What was your reaction to what you saw yesterday?" CNN's Jake Tapper asked Kelly in a Thursday interview.

"Well, I was horrified," Kelly replied. "It's an unbelievable scene at the capitol. Frankly, the president's action, his words didn't surprise me at all, but I was very surprised that those people would assault the people's house, do the damage they did and embarrass us all."

"There's now talk of invoking the 25th Amendment to try to get the cabinet to remove the president from office," Tapper noted. "Do you support such an action? Should he be removed by the cabinet?"

"I think, Jake, the cabinet should meet and have a discussion. I don't think it will happen, but I think the cabinet should meet and discuss this, because the behavior yesterday and in the weeks and months before that has been outrageous from the president," he explained. "And what happened on Capitol Hill yesterday is a direct result of his poisoning the minds of people with the lies and the frauds."

"You were a former member of the cabinet, in addition to being White House chief of staff. If you were in the cabinet right now, would you vote to remove him from office?" Tapper asked.

"I -- yes, I would," Kelly replied.

Watch:

John Kelly www.youtube.com