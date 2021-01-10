Republicans may depose Trump — Pence has not ruled out 25th Amendment: CNN’s Jim Acosta

President Donald Trump has refused bipartisan demands that he immediately resign following the fatal insurrection by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The president is expected to be impeached for the second time next week, but Republicans may take action to immediately hold him accountable, according to a new report by CNN.

"Vice President Mike Pence has not ruled out an effort to invoke the 25th Amendment and wants to preserve the option in case President Donald Trump becomes more unstable, a source close to the vice president says. The source said there is some concern inside Pence's team that there are risks to invoking the 25th Amendment or even to an impeachment process, as Trump could take some sort of rash action putting the nation at risk," CNN's Jim Acosta reported Saturday evening.

"For now, the source said Pence and his advisers hope to provide a bridge to the next administration and do as much as possible to assist President-elect Joe Biden's team in preparing for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. But, the source cautioned, it has become clear this week that it is necessary to keep the 25th Amendment option on the table based on Trump's actions," Acosta added.

Pence has confirmed he will attend Biden's inauguration on January 20th. Trump tweeted he will skip the ceremony shortly before his account was permanently suspended.