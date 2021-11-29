A 26-year-old woman was mysteriously left unconscious outside a Los Angeles hospital -- now she's brain dead
(Via the US Sun)

A 26-year-old woman who was dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital is now brain dead, according to KABC-TV.

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola spent two weeks in a coma after being dropped off at the west Los Angeles hospital on Nov. 13. Her family says her organs will be donated to nine different people.

The lifeless body of Cabrales-Arzola's friend -- model and aspiring actress Christy Giles, 24 -- was also dumped outside a different hospital in Los Angeles two hours earlier. She was allegedly dropped off by two men who were wearing bandannas over their faces. Family and friends believe the women were drugged against their will during a night out.

"Christy & her friend Hilda were allegedly drugged. Twelve hours later three men in an all black, masked in bandanas; with license plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital. Christy was already lifeless and pronounced dead at the scene," stated a GoFundMe page set up to get "justice for Christy."

"This story is by no means unique. Since Saturday we’ve all received a number of messages from other females who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them & Christy and Hilda, is they survived," the fundraising page added.

According to the US Sun, Cabrales-Arzola’s friend Christy’s phone records showed that the two friends’ last known location was at an apartment in Beverly Hills where neighbors said they heard someone “moaning in pain” hours before the women were left at the hospitals.

SmartNews