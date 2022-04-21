A Proud Boy apparently tried to scare away an FBI agent who was investigating Jan. 6 -- it didn’t work

This morning, the FBI executed a search warrant that resulted in the arrest of Florida resident Barry Bennet Ramey, who allegedly fought with police during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, Ramey "was observed assaulting law enforcement officers by spraying them with an unknown orange substance that is consistent with pepper spray."

As POLITICO's Kyle Cheney points out, Ramey appeared on a master list of Florida Proud Boys that was "obtained from multiple confidential human sources." Additionally, Ramey apparently tried to threaten the FBI agent who was investigating his case, by calling and/or texting him "somewhat menacingly," telling the agent that he had his home address and vehicle VIN number.

Ramey is facing charges of assault on federal law enforcement officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon; obstructing law enforcement; entering or remaining on restricted grounds with intent to impede; knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence while using or carrying and deadly or dangerous weapon; and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Read the FBI's Statement of Facts in the case here.

