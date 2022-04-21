Minnesota Republican asks supporters for money after saying Delta Airlines banned him for life

State Rep. Erik Mortensen, R-Shakopee, says he’s been banned for life from Delta Air Lines for refusing to wear a mask on a flight from Colorado to Minnesota Monday.



Hours after a federal judge in Florida struck down the two-year-old national mask mandate for airplane passengers, Mortensen said he argued with flight attendants who asked him to wear a mask on his flight.

Mortensen told the whole story in a Tuesday fundraising email to his supporters, saying “leftists on a power trip at Delta” insisted he wear a mask despite his protests that the mandate had been overturned that morning.

After the plane landed, a flight attendant told Mortensen he was banned for life, Mortensen said. Mortensen said he laughed and replied, “Delta doesn’t need to ban me, I’m banning Delta!”

Mortensen used the incident as an opportunity to raise funds, asking people to send $12.86 because he was on flight 1286.

Mortensen, who has spent much of his first term decrying COVID-19 vaccines and pulling stunts to get media attention, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





