Merrick Garland says states cannot ban abortion-inducing drug in wake of Roe reversal

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Merrick Garland released a statement saying that states cannot ban mifepristone, a medication that induces an abortion, Axios reports.
As Axios points out, Roe's reversal also puts at risk drugs that terminate pregnancies.
"The Department strongly supports efforts by Congress to codify Americans’ reproductive rights, which it retains the authority to do. We also support other legislative efforts to ensure access to comprehensive reproductive services," Garland said, adding that the Justice Department stands ready "to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care."
"In particular, the FDA has approved the use of the medication Mifepristone. States may not ban Mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and efficacy," he continued.