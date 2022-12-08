Former police captain files discrimination lawsuit after his alleged ties to white supremacist group emerge

A retired longtime captain in the Boise Police Department who's being investigated for his alleged ties to a white supremacist group filed a discrimination suit against the city back in November, KXLY reports.

Matthew Bryngelson alleges age and disability discrimination in a complaint filed with Idaho’s Human Rights Commission and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The complaint was filed just weeks after his alleged ties to a white supremacist group surfaced.

The complaint alleges he had been “diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety,” and that in September 2021 he became “despondent and suicidal as a result of the harassment and workplace hostility from Chief Ryan Lee.”

In November, Bryngelson "appeared under a fake name on the speaker list for the American Renaissance Conference. The Southern Poverty Law Center says the conference draws Klansmen, neo-Nazis and other white supremacists," KXLY's report stated. "On Tuesday, the Boise City Council approved a contract with attorney Michael Bromwich to lead an investigation into Bryngelson’s tenure at the Police Department and to examine whether racism permeates through the department."

