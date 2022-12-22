28 Republicans vote against bill to protect child sex abuse victims

The bipartisan Respect for Child Survivors Act, a law that would aid victims of child sex abuse and their families, just passed the House in a 385-28 vote.
All 28 votes against the bill came from Republicans.
The bill would require the FBI to form multi-disciplinary teams to aid sex abuse victims and their families in order to prevent re-traumatization from investigation and any cases from being dropped. These teams would include "investigative personnel, mental health professionals, medical personnel, family advocacy workers, child advocacy workers, and prosecutors," Newsweek reported.
U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Chris Coons (D-DE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) introduced the legislation.
“I applaud Senator Cornyn’s leadership on this issue to correct an egregious wrong committed by certain FBI agents regarding their treatment of victims of sexual abuse,”said Sen. Graham.“Requiring the FBI to use appropriate, tried and true methods to interview child victims will help ensure the FBI’s failure in the Nassar case doesn’t happen again. This legislation will make it clear that we expect better.”
However, not all Republicans expect better from the FBI, it seems.
The bill was opposed by the following GOP Representatives: Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar (Ariz.); Dan Bishop and Virginia Foxx (NC); Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Mo Brooks and Barry Moore (Ala.); Louie Gohmert, Ronny Jackson, Troy Nehls, Chip Roy, and Michael Cloud (Texas); Andrew Clyde, Jody Hice, Austin Scott, and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.); James Comer and Thomas Massie (Ky.); Rick Crawford (Ark.); Byron Donalds and John Rutherford (Fla.); Bob Good (Va.), Clay Higgins (La.), Tom McClintock (Calif.), Ralph Norman (SC), Scott Perry (Pa.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), and Jeff Van Drew (NJ).
Despite this, the bill is supported by the Rape Abuse & Incest National Network, the National District Attorneys Association, Army of Survivors, the National Children’s Alliance, Keep Kids Safe, Together for Girls, Darkness to Light, the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), and the Brave Movement.
It is also expected to pass the Senate.
A legal expert says witness transcripts reveal the likely possibility that Mark Meadows has flipped and has cooperated with investigators.
His former aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the House select committee that Meadows' spokesman Ben Williamson called her ahead of her second interview and urged her to say she didn't recall events or statements that might be incriminating to Donald Trump, and legal expert Ryan Grim said that sounded like witness tampering.
"Mark wants me to let you know that he knows you're loyal and he knows you'll do the right thing tomorrow and that you're going to protect him and the boss," Williamson said, according to Hutchinson's testimony.
That should be enough evidence to squeeze Meadows into becoming a cooperating witness, according to Goodman, a former special counsel for the Department of Defense and co-editor-in-chief for Just Security.
"Essentially Exhibit One for the trial of Mark Meadows for witness tampering," Goodman wrote. "With this kind of criminal exposure, it’s easy to imagine Meadows has flipped and is cooperating with the Justice Department."
Meadows would be an especially helpful witness for federal prosecutors in the Jan. 6 probe and the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation, because he had inside knowledge of each situation.
"The witness tampering and obstruction of the select committee investigation can help Special Counsel Smith to break open areas of the J6 and MAL investigations," Goodman said. "Squeeze, flip, cooperate, squeeze, flip, cooperate."
\u201cEssentially Exhibit One for the trial of Mark Meadows for witness tampering.\ud83d\udc47\n\nWith this kind of criminal exposure, it's easy to imagine Meadows has flipped and is cooperating with the Justice Department.\n\nMessage conveyed by his current spokesperson to Cassidy Hutchinson:\u201d
Dalvin Gadson and his attorneys filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against three members of the Colorado Springs Police Department who are accused of using excessive force against Gadson during a traffic stop in October.
At a news conference in front of the Colorado Springs Police Department Wednesday morning, civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Colorado
calls out the three officers’ alleged use of excessive force when pulling Gadson out of his car and beating him after finding his car didn’t have a license plate properly displayed.
The three officers are Colby Hickman, Matthew Anderson and Christopher Hummel.
Body camera footage from Gadson’s Oct. 9 arrest shows an officer telling Gadson to get out of the vehicle so the officer can detain him. Gadson, a 29-year-old Black veteran, stayed in the car despite officers’ instructions. After an officer says Gadson’s going to be “detained in handcuffs,” on suspicion of a DUI, Gadson responds, “No, I’m not.” At that moment officers descended on him and started beating him as they pulled him out of the vehicle. A second officer after removing the passenger entered the car from the passenger side and punched Gadson. Officers continued striking him once he was on the ground.
Colorado Springs police also said Gadson physically fought back against officers as they tried to pull him from the car and “on more than one instance re-entered the vehicle in the area of” a pocketknife that an officer observed in the center console of the car. Daniels said if Gadson actually tried to fight back and grab the knife, the district attorney wouldn’t have dropped assault charges.
At the news conference, Gadson said he is hurting and that he wants to see all three officers fired and arrested. He said he’s scared of all the officers in the department right now, and that until the three officers who hurt him are suspended, he “will not feel safe in Colorado Springs.”
“They obviously do not understand how badly I was hurt or the position that my mind sits in,” Gadson said. “So we definitely need justice in Colorado Springs and we’re not going to stop until we get justice.”
Gadson said that during the encounter with police he was simply trying to survive.
Daniels also cited a CSPD policy that states officers must issue a verbal warning before using excessive force, which he said the officers in this situation did not. The suit doesn’t seek a specific monetary amount, Daniels said, leaving this decision up to the courts. The lawsuit requests a trial by jury.
The attorneys discussed additional instances when they said Colorado Springs police used excessive force, such as when
officers detained a 17-year-old girl and pepper sprayed her in the back of a police car. Bakari Sellers, another one of Gadson’s attorneys, said until the root of police brutality is addressed and officers learn to “treat everybody with the kind of dignity and respect they deserve,” it won’t end and more instances of excessive force will occur.
“I don’t think this lawsuit and everything else is about a few bad apples,” Sellers said. “I actually think Colorado Springs has a bad orchard.”
Sellers said that if someone treated a dog the way officers treated Gadson, they would have been charged in any part of the U.S. He wants to see the officers held accountable with a transparent internal review and court process.
“This is a community that loves and serves and upholds its veterans, or at least we thought they did,” Sellers said. “But to see a veteran with your own eyes be pummeled 20 times, be kicked in the head … What got me was the officer … there was a smirk on his face that said ‘I just beat somebody,’” he added, referring to a photo of Anderson’s bleeding knuckles at the scene.
“It’s hard being Black in America,” Sellers continued. “I never would have thought I would say it’s hard being a Black veteran in America.”
Colorado Springs police previously said an internal affairs investigation relating to the incident is ongoing. The department also said it is standard practice to review officers’ use of force following an incident like the encounter with Gadson. Superiors found the use of force in Gadson’s case “to be within policy.”
A former secretary at an elementary school in Houston is accused of starting a fire on campus as a way to avoid a meeting about missing funds, Houston Public Media reports.
Adriana Castorena-Narvaez, 49, was charged with arson and a warrant was issued for her arrest. No one injured in the fire, which took place in October. She is longer employed by Houston ISD's Barrick Elementary School in North Houston.
"Barrick principal Yolanda Garrido told arson investigators she suspects Castorena-Narvaez started a fire Oct. 10 in a front-office conference room because Garrido was trying to talk to her about missing money, according to the probable cause affidavit," HPR's report stated. "Castorena-Narvaez was responsible for the school's finances and Garrido had been notified in September that scheduled payments to school vendors had not been made and cash collected from multiple school fundraisers this year had not been deposited into the school's account, court records show."
Barrick principal Yolanda Garrido said she first tried to address the issue of missing funds with Castorena-Narvaez on Sept. 16, but Castorena-Narvaez said she had a family emergency and went home. When another meeting was attempted on Oct. 6, Castorena-Narvaez claimed she had a medical emergency. When Castorena-Narvaez reported to work on Oct. 10, investigators determined a fire was intentionally started that morning in the conference room directly across from her office.
“(Garrido) stated that she believes that (Castorena-Narvaez) is responsible for the missing cash and the fire,” reads the probable cause affidavit.
"If there was a fire in the front office before the defendant entered the front office, the fire would have caused substantially more damage than what was found when investigators conducted the initial fire investigation," reads the probable cause affidavit.