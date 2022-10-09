3-year-old girl survived Thailand day care massacre while sleeping
Police officers stand outside a hospital where the injured are being treated on Oct. 6, 2022, after a shooting in Uthai Sawan subdistrict, Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand. - Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images North America/TNS

As a vicious gunman murdered 24 children at a day care in Thailand, one 3-year-old girl slept through the entire massacre. The girl, identified only as Emmy, was found awake and alive Thursday as authorities surveyed the horror at Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan, the BBC reported. Emmy was scooped up and taken upstairs, her face covered with a blanket to shield her from the devastation. “She had no idea what was happening when she woke up,” her grandfather Somsak Srithong told the BBC. Emmy’s parents heard that all the children at the day care were killed in the massacre, wh...