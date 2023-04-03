4chan troll arrested and weapons taken from his mother's home for threats against Florida sheriff

One of the things Greene yelled at Hogg was that if he was protected at school by security guards, there wouldn't be mass shootings. The MSD high school had a security guard, however. It didn't help.

Stahl also asked Greene about her claims that Democrats were a "party of pedophiles."

"They are not pedophiles. Why would you say that?" asked Stahl.

Greene defended it.

"Democrats, Democrats support," she struggled. "Even Joe Biden, the president himself, supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children."

"Wow. Okay," Stahl said, clearly taken aback.

Children aren't allowed to have transgender surgeries, and it's something that Republicans continue to be fact-checked on.

Transgender children and those with gender identity issues are about who they are, not about being sexually molested. So, it's unclear how Greene jumps from transgender people to pedophiles. Greene provided no other evidence of "sexualizing children" other than her problem with gender identity.

"But my question really is, can't you fight for what you believe in without all that name-calling and without the personal attacks?" asked Stahl.

"Well, I would ask the same question to the other side, because all they've done is call me names and insult me nonstop since I've been here, Lesley. They call me racist. They call me anti-semitic, which is not true. I'm not calling anyone names. I'm calling out the truth, basically."

"Pedophile?' Stahl asked again.

"Pedophile — call it what it is," Greene said.

Those who fight actual child sex trafficking and work to help protect child molestation have spoken out about the Republicans using such language so casually, saying that it belittles the very real struggles survivors have faced. At the same time, it also diminishes the word by using it as an insult for anyone that supports LGBTQ rights.

Greene has never offered an apology to those she belittles with her attacks, much less to Democrats she has lied about.

See the segment below or at the link here.