4chan troll arrested and weapons taken from his mother's home for threats against Florida sheriff
Another 4Chan troll has been arrested after threatening Florida Sheriff Mike Chitwood. He was living with his mother, the Daily Beast said.

Tyler Meyer, 30, of San Diego, allegedly made death threats against Chitwood on the anonymous message board website. It came after Chitwood condemned antisemitic incidents on Daytona Beach during the Daytona 500 and in Ormond Beach, said Click Orlando.

There were several guns, ammunition and electronics seized from his mother's home, the sheriff’s office said.

Another 4chan user was arrested in early March for allegedly similarly making threats. He, too, lived with his mother.

Chitwood trolled back after the arrest: “See you in sunny Florida,” he posted on Facebook with the mugshot.

“It’s too bad Mike Chitwood isn’t safe now that I’m planning to kill him,” Meyer allegedly wrote. “I’m going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I’m going to kill him by shooting him to death.”

When shown the statement, Meyer admitted he made the comments.

