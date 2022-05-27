5 people confirmed dead in Pa. house explosion; cause under investigation
Police Tape (AFP)

The death toll from the massive explosion that obliterated a Pottstown, Pennsylvania, home has risen from four to five, with two people injured in the hospital. Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed the additional fatality at a Friday news conference, after investigators spent the morning sifting through the chaotic blast scene. Everyone that was previously missing has been accounted for as of Friday at noon, Keller said. One of the two people injured remains in critical but stable condition at a local trauma center, while the other is undergoing surgery, he added. Officials have y...