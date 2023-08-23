5 things to know about South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban now that state Supreme Court has ruled it constitutional

Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s long-contested six-week abortion ban is no longer in limbo. The S.C. Supreme Court decided in a 4-1 ruling on Wednesday that the state’s six-week abortion ban is constitutional and can go into effect. The Supreme Court in June heard oral arguments over whether the revived version of the state’s abortion ban violates a woman’s right to privacy under the state’s constitution. Here are five things to know about the state’s six-week abortion ban. 1. The ban prohibits abortions in South Carolina once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is typically around the...