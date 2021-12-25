52 Haitian migrants land on Card Sound Road in the Florida Keys, sheriff’s office says
More than 50 Haitian migrants landed in the Florida Keys on Friday, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

MIAMI — More than 50 Haitian migrants landed in Key Largo Friday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. This marks the second time in a month that a large group of Haitians have come ashore in Florida. The group of 52 included four children, and about 15 people in need of medical attention, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. They arrived about 7:15 a.m. off Card Sound Road in an old wooden sailboat with the words “Blood of Jesus” written on the side. It is unclear if the arriving migrants came directly from Haiti. In November, a rickety wooden sailboat washed up in the Upper Flori...