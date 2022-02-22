75 percent of people want single-use plastics banned: global survey finds

By John Geddie LONDON (Reuters) - Three in four people worldwide want single-use plastics to be banned as soon as possible, according to a poll released on Tuesday, as United Nations members prepare to begin talks on a global treaty to rein in soaring plastic pollution. The percentage of people calling for bans is up from 71% since 2019, while those who said they favoured products with less plastic packaging rose to 82% from 75%, according to the IPSOS poll of more than 20,000 people across 28 countries. Activists say the results send a clear message to governments meeting in Nairobi this mont...
'Trump's finances are as much in jeopardy as they ever have been': Former SDNY attorney warns
February 21, 2022
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Daniel Goldman warned that former President Donald Trump's finances are in jeopardy.
Speaking to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Monday, Goldman cited former Trump biographer David Cay Johnston, who wrote over the weekend that the walls are closing in around Trump.
"Ahead lie indictments in New York and Georgia, contesting 20 civil lawsuits, massive legal bills, and keeping up payments on $1.3 billion of debt as his businesses struggle. His three golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland have lost more than $100 million. In just seven months, he must refinance his $100 million Trump Tower loan," he wrote for the New York Daily News.
Goldman agreed, saying that there's a lot of liability for Trump with New York Attorney General Letitia James and the order from a judge last week that he and his heirs must sit for depositions in the probe of the company.
"So, on the civil front, I agree with David Cay Johnston, that the walls are really closing in, and when you combine those two judicial orders with the Mazars accounting firm, essentially withdrawing from its representation of Donald Trump, his finances and the finances of the Trump Organization are as much in jeopardy as they ever have been," Goldman explained. "There's a very different story right now and what is going on on the criminal front, and whether Donald Trump would be indicted for any crimes when those investigations appear to be going slowly, if at all, in the case of the coup attempt."
The criminal cases that Trump is facing are the New York Manhattan DA, which is similar to the AG's, and possible indictment in Georgia for demanding that officials "find" him more votes so that he could win the state. Goldman said that the New York criminal case will be a difficult one to make.
"It is because you really have to show that Donald Trump knew that he was misleading's insurance companies, and for someone who does not email and does not text it's very hard to find that proof as a prosecutor," Goldman explained. "You would need a witness who he spoke with and explain how he wanted the scheme to run. And right now, it's unclear whether there is such a witness that would cooperate against him. The standard in the civil case is a lot lower. You don't have to show that mens rea, that criminal intent that you do in a prosecution, so Donald Trump and the Trump Organization could very much be on the hook for very similar evidence but just in a civil context. Where money is at stake and frankly, the existence of the Trump Organization, the attorney general in New York could dissolve the Trump Organization if there's a pervasive fraud. So, the same conduct is the issue in the civil investigation, but it's a lot harder to make a case in a criminal investigation."
See the full conversation below:
'Trump's finances are as much in jeopardy as they ever have been': Former SDNY attorney warns
CONTINUE READING Show less
WATCH: Kenya takes down Russia in United Nations Security Council speech
February 21, 2022
The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at 9 p.m. EST after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he now recognizes part of Ukraine as Russia and he will send in his troops to be peacekeepers.
The U.K. was quick to announce sanctions. They rebuked Russia along with Mexico, Ireland, Norway, Ghana, and others. But it was Kenya that took the remarks a step further.
"The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine stands breached," said Ambassador Martin Kimani. "The Charter of the United Nations continues to wilt under the relentless assault. In one moment it is invoked in reverence by the very same countries who then turned their backs on it in pursuit of objectives diametrically opposed to peace and security. In the last two meetings and the buildup of forces in Ukraine, they urged diplomacy be given a chance. Our cry was not heated and more importantly, the charter's demand to settle the dispute by peaceful means in such a manner are not in danger has been profoundly undermined. Today, the threat or use of force has been affected. Kenya is gravely concerned by the announcement made by the Russian Federation to recognize the regions of Ukraine as independent states."
He went on to say that Kenya is seriously concerned about the impact Russia could have if they are allowed by the UN to march into and seize other countries. His example was that the African borders were accepted by all of the countries there, despite those borders being forced on them by colonialists. He explained that the African nations made that decision instead of having endless wars.
"We rejected expansionism on any basis, including racial, ethnic, or cultural," Kimani said. "We rejected again today. Kenya registers strong concern and opposition to the recognition to the independent states. We further strongly condemned the trend in the last few decades a powerful states, including members of the security council, reaching international law with little regard."
See the speech below:
WATCH: Kenya ambassador owns Russia in United Nations security council takedown
CONTINUE READING Show less
Tucker Carlson continues begging for Putin interview as troops move into northwest Ukraine
February 21, 2022
Fox host has been criticized for the past several months for his support of Russia and President Vladimir Putin over fledging democracy Ukraine.
Politico's Andrew Desiderio wrote earlier this month, "Carlson’s views are permeating the GOP base in a way that could undermine Republicans’ efforts to emphasize cross-party unity as they seek to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine."
“On individuals up here who are decision-makers, I don’t hear any disagreement about the position Russia is in,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD). “Russia is the aggressor. … Ukraine has every right, as a sovereign nation, to have their borders respected. Russia’s not doing that."
But as tanks rolled into northwest Ukraine, Carlson spent his show begging Putin for an interview.
See the video clip below:
Tucker: Today we sent another letter to Putin asking for an interview\u2026 We also sent a message to the President of Ukraine. We would like that interview too. Neither one of these men runs a democracy. By traditional American standards, both of them are tyrants\u2026pic.twitter.com/yo0Qi5uDHD— Acyn (@Acyn) 1645493075
CONTINUE READING Show less
