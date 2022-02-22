75 percent of people want single-use plastics banned: global survey finds

"Ahead lie indictments in New York and Georgia, contesting 20 civil lawsuits, massive legal bills, and keeping up payments on $1.3 billion of debt as his businesses struggle. His three golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland have lost more than $100 million. In just seven months, he must refinance his $100 million Trump Tower loan," he wrote for the New York Daily News.

Goldman agreed, saying that there's a lot of liability for Trump with New York Attorney General Letitia James and the order from a judge last week that he and his heirs must sit for depositions in the probe of the company.

"So, on the civil front, I agree with David Cay Johnston, that the walls are really closing in, and when you combine those two judicial orders with the Mazars accounting firm, essentially withdrawing from its representation of Donald Trump, his finances and the finances of the Trump Organization are as much in jeopardy as they ever have been," Goldman explained. "There's a very different story right now and what is going on on the criminal front, and whether Donald Trump would be indicted for any crimes when those investigations appear to be going slowly, if at all, in the case of the coup attempt."

The criminal cases that Trump is facing are the New York Manhattan DA, which is similar to the AG's, and possible indictment in Georgia for demanding that officials "find" him more votes so that he could win the state. Goldman said that the New York criminal case will be a difficult one to make.

"It is because you really have to show that Donald Trump knew that he was misleading's insurance companies, and for someone who does not email and does not text it's very hard to find that proof as a prosecutor," Goldman explained. "You would need a witness who he spoke with and explain how he wanted the scheme to run. And right now, it's unclear whether there is such a witness that would cooperate against him. The standard in the civil case is a lot lower. You don't have to show that mens rea, that criminal intent that you do in a prosecution, so Donald Trump and the Trump Organization could very much be on the hook for very similar evidence but just in a civil context. Where money is at stake and frankly, the existence of the Trump Organization, the attorney general in New York could dissolve the Trump Organization if there's a pervasive fraud. So, the same conduct is the issue in the civil investigation, but it's a lot harder to make a case in a criminal investigation."

See the full conversation below: