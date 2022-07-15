8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting is in ‘very critical’ condition, family says

Image from the online fundraising page for friends of the Roberts family. - GoFundMe.com/GoFundMe.com/TNS
CHICAGO — Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being wounded at the Independence Day parade shooting in Highland Park, is in “very critical” condition after undergoing his seventh surgery on Wednesday, a family spokesman said. Though his condition after the surgery seemed positive and the boy was breathing over the ventilator, as the day progressed Cooper’s fever returned. A CT scan also revealed fluid building in his esophagus, lungs and now around his pelvis, the family said through their spokesman, Anthony Loizzi. As a result of the complications, Cooper re...