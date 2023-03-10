84-year-old Florida substitute teacher arrested for molesting multiple students
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

An 84-year-old Florida substitute teacher has been arrested after police say he molested multiple students, Fox13 reported.

Wolfgang Sprenger has been fired from his position as police investigate the alleged incidents which took place at Hernando Elementary School.

This Thursday, Sprenger was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child less than 12, four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

"This case exposes how a predator can and will work themselves into a position of trust to gain access to children," said Sheriff Prendergast. "Sprenger violated the trust of the children he was supposed to teach and the trust our community placed in him. A classroom is supposed to be a nurturing and safe environment, not a playground for a predator like Sprenger. I hope this arrest will be the starting point on a journey of healing for his victims."

“We understand this news will be unsettling for our students, families, and staff,” said Citrus County Superintendent Sam Himmel. “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we take any allegation of misconduct very seriously.”

SmartNews