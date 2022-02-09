9-year-old girl shot in the head during Texas road rage incident

A 9-year-old girl was in surgery overnight after being shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday night in Houston, Texas, ABC 13 reports.

Police say a family of four were headed to the grocery store when they got between a white truck and another vehicle that appeared to be racing. One of the racing drivers cut off the family's vehicle several times, then got behind the family's vehicle where someone inside fired shots, wounding the girl in the head.

The family's vehicle pulled off to a gas station and phoned emergency services and the child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital. The child's condition is not known at this time. The child's mom, dad and brother were not injured.