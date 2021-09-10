These editorial cartoons document how America went insane after 9/11 attacks
Screengrab.

The 9/11 terrorist attacks did not just result in major changes to the U.S. government, but also the press corps.

With President George W. Bush banging the drums of war, much of the national press rallied around the flag as Congress voted to invade Afghanistan, pass the Patriot Act, invade Iraq and create the Department of Homeland Security.

That dynamic was on full display in a Twitter thread posted by user Kiki Rosecrans. The thread came from the 2002 edition of the book Best Editorial Cartoons of the Year.

Here is the thread Rosecrans posted as America commemorates the 20th anniversary of the attacks:



























SmartNews