A decade after Syria's war began, memories haunt a family it tore apart

DOUMA, Syria (Reuters) - Seham Hamu lost her husband, son and grand-daughter on the same night in 2016 when a missile struck their home in Douma, a rebel stronghold near the Syrian capital that saw some of the fiercest fighting of the civil war. Now, aged 74 and confined to a wheelchair because of a heart condition, she looks after her son's four surviving children, a widowed daughter and a second daughter along with her husband and their children. Their plight is not unusual in a country where hundreds of thousands of people have been killed during a decade of violence and millions more force...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan want to bring Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement to Congress
March 12, 2021
Britney Spears apparently has some pretty big fans in Congress.
In a letter sent to the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. –– apparently, a longtime Britney stan –– and fellow Freedom Caucus member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, cited Spears' high-profile case, recently covered in The New York Times Present's Framing Britney Spears, as a prime example of how vulnerable people can be coerced into handing over their finances to an exploitive third party. The pair argued that conservatorships, like the one Spears was placed under, have the dangerous potential to strip people of their civil liberties.
<p>"The House Committee on the Judiciary is charged with safeguarding the rights affording to Americans by the U.S. Constitution," their letter states, "These rights include having the free will to guide one's own affairs and the legal autonomy over one's own finances. When situations suggest the unjust deprivation of those rights by the government, we have an obligation to conduct oversight and explore potential remedies."</p><p>"Ms. Spears is not alone," Gaetz and Jordan continued, "There are countless other Americans unjustly stripped of their freedoms by others with little recourse. Given the constitutional freedoms at stake and opaqueness of these agreements, it is incumbent upon our Committee to convene a hearing to examine whether Americans are trapped unjustly in conservatorships."</p><p>Appearing on Fox News this week, Gaetz called on the pop star to testify before Congress. </p><p>"I think Britney would be a great witness," the Florida Republican argued, "and would likely have a lot to say on this subject."</p><p>Jordan and Gaetz specifically questioned the motives of her father, Jamie Spears, who has been Britney Spears' legal conservator since a court-ordered arrangement in 2008, effectively deeming Brittney unequipped to handle her finances, as well as many other aspects of her personal life. </p><p>"The facts and circumstances giving rise to this arrangement remain in dispute," the letter states, "but involve questionable motives and legal tactics by her father and now-conservator, Jamie Spears." At the time, Spears' father had argued to the court that many people in his daughter's personal life were taking advantage of her, hence the seeming need for a conservatorship and pushed back on Gaetz and Jordan via a <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/britney-spears-father-responds-matt-gaetz-jim-jordan-hearing-conservatorship" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a> from his lawyer. </p><p>In 2019, a social movement called #FreeBritney coalesced, dedicating itself to bringing Spears' legal entanglement to light and freeing her from it. </p><p>The letter also alluded to the case of Daniel Gross, a Long Island elderly resident who was involuntarily put into a court-ordered conservatorship and assigned to a nursing home for ten months, despite several pleas for release. The two Congressmen also cite a <a href="https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-10-1046" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><u>GAO report</u></a> from 2010, which identifies a number of examples of legal guardians improperly gaining access to millions of dollars by way of conservatorships, with "hundreds of allegations of physical abuse, neglect and financial exploitation by guardians in 45 states and the District of Columbia between 1990 and 2010."</p><p>Gaetz <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/gaetz-jordan-free-britney-movement-request-conservatorship-hearing-2021-3" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><u>told</u></a> Business Insider that watching <em>Framing Britney Spears </em>is what motivated him to tackle the issue. "After seeing the Britney Spears documentary," he said, "I reached out to a number of policy experts [...] to refresh my understanding of the federal due process implications. I'm very familiar with the issue as a Floridian. I served on the judiciary committee in the Florida House of Representatives, and we have a lot of elderly people that get taken advantage of in the guardianship process."</p><p>It remains unclear, however, the extent to which Gaetz and Jordan will make conservatorship a part of their political platform, given that they appear thoroughly occupied conserving the chaos and conspiracy of the Republican Party — like <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/03/09/jim-jordan-gop-fight-cancel-culture-on-capitols-tv-system-while-democrats-fight-pandemic/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ensuring OANN remains on televisions across Capitol Hill</a>. </p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
The 'South ParQ Vaccination Special' fails to be funny – but maybe that's the point
March 12, 2021
One day we're going to look back upon all this and laugh. Seriously though . . . no. No we won't. Provided enough of us recall the broader details of this pandemic year, very few will find anything funny about it. A more likely scenario takes the shape of choosing to forget and move forward, having learned nothing. Not all of us can or will; bearing the weight of 500,000 deaths does that to a country; or perhaps it's better to say, it should.
But if there's anything we should recognize on this one-year anniversary of the global pandemic, it's that many aspects of America society remain fundamentally broken. A glorious summer may be a real possibility. Returning to a previous state of "normal" probably is not.
<p>That about sums up the general message of the "<a href="https://www.salon.com/topic/south_park" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">South ParQ Vaccination Special</a>," the hour-long companion to <a href="https://www.salon.com/2020/10/01/south-park-pandemic-special-review-voting/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">last fall's "Pandemic Special"</a> and the only new episode of the series we've seen in the 15 months since the 23rd season's finale in 2019. Referring to it as a companion is an assumption, I'll admit. Although Matt Stone and Trey Parker previously oversaw serialized seasons of the animated series, they returned to one-offs after the 2016 election.</p><p>A few changes had to remain consistent including <a href="https://www.salon.com/2016/11/10/south-park-nails-the-post-election-mood-this-is-not-how-it-was-supposed-to-happen/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the election of the show's Donald Trump stand-in Mr. Garrison to the nation's highest office</a>. That's something the creators probably weren't expecting and had to follow through the 21st, 22nd and 23rd seasons. Having him roast a scientist alive at the end of "The Pandemic Special" before cheerfully reminding the audience to vote was a brutally humorous shocker. In light of Wednesday night's new hour it also doubles as a plea.</p><p>Last fall Parker, who wrote and directed that hour and "Vaccination Special," may not have predicted how extensive <a href="https://www.salon.com/2020/08/16/what-is-qanon-a-not-so-brief-introduction-to-the-conspiracy-theory-thats-eating-america/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">QAnon's infection </a>would spread or even how quickly pharmaceutical companies would develop effective vaccines.</p><p>But when Stan said, "I can't take these shutdowns anymore and I'm scared of what it's doing to me," we should have paid closer attention. Maybe the "South Park" guys didn't have a clue as to how the pandemic would reshape their two-dimensional world back then. They do now.</p><p>"South ParQ Vaccination Special" begins with relatable absurdity and ends with an imperfect reset of the show's world that rebuilds a wall between it and our society's very real madness. Everything in-between, like life itself right now, feels irregular.</p><p>The opening scene restyles the town's local Walgreens as an exclusive club complete with velvet rope and bouncer, with elderly patrons designated as V.I.P.s.</p><p>Once vaccinated the town's old folks go full "Cocoon" – they're revitalized and mischievous, taking over bars and burning rubber on motorcycles.</p><p>While this is taking place, at South Park Elementary Cartman worries that the forced separation of quarantine has threatened to break up the "bro-ship" he has with Stan, Kyle and Kenny, inspiring him to pull a prank on a teacher in the hopes of lifting everyone's spirits.</p><p>Since he never thinks about anyone but himself, Cartman doesn't get why the teacher responds by ranting about risking her life only to be mistreated and walks off the job. This further endangers said "bro-ship," so Cartman redirects his tendency toward opportunism into organizing the boys to steal enough vaccine to inoculate the school's teaching staff.</p><p>This is the scenario to which a post-White House Mr. Garrison returns flanked by Mr. Service, a Secret Service agent sporting a thong instead of trousers.</p><p>Most of South Park hates him, including the administrators at South Park Elementary, who refuse to hand his old job back to him. But then he stumbles across a family of supporters, the Whites, who also organize the town's QAnon faction.</p><p>From there Parker weaves his usual web of pandemonium only to tear it apart at the climax. Classrooms empty out after the cult organizes a private teaching service, "Tutornon," that indoctrinates most of the children into a youth sect called Lil' 'Q'ties.</p><p>The boys succeed in their mission only to be set upon by hordes of people who also want the vaccine – and even Kyle, who is usually sensible, can't resist attempting to steal some for his parent. All of it collapses into a battle royale in front of the school at the same time that Mr. Garrison and Mr. White discover that in the world of "South Park," one part of the <a href="https://www.salon.com/2020/12/18/qanon-conspiracy-dan-brown-da-vinci-code/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">QAnon conspiracy </a>is true: There really are Hollywood elites controlling their world. Their names? Trey Parker and Matt Stone.</p><p>Not every "South Park" episode succeeds in its aim. Some of them aren't particularly funny. The "South ParQ Vaccination Special" is an odd entry, though, because reminds us that sometimes hilarity is beside the point. Sometimes we need to see the obvious and disturbing parallels between actual examples of human behavior and the facile reasoning that informs cartoon characters' decisions.</p><p>The "Vaccination" one-off proves the near impossibility of satirizing a reality that has become a living parody to such a degree as to make one-upping it nearly pointless, and in case you haven't noticed, this is the world we're living in right now.</p><p>We really do have teachers and parents preaching QAnon conspiratorial nonsense to kids, or attempting to pass off <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/01/28/donald-trumps-big-lies-how-millions-of-americans-were-radicalized/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the big lie about November's election results</a> as fact. We really do have wealthy people going to impossible lengths to obtain a vaccine meant to protect members of vulnerable populations, including working class folks who don't have the luxury of staying at home.</p><p>In both cases the reasoning is similar to Butters' excuse: "I just wanted to believe in something that got me out of the house."</p><p>Usually "South Park" refracts the image of who we are back to us in a way that skewers our smug sense of righteousness, snickering at religion, politics and all manner of sacred cows while usually validating some part of our beliefs. The land of flawed logic is their playground. And yet, what is there to laugh at in our current state of affairs? An alarming number of people are so <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/02/22/why-republicans-are-keeping-trumps-big-lie-alive/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">hungry to return an inept and dangerous man to power </a>that they refuse to believe facts regardless of who is presenting them.</p><p>A dangerous band of terrorist cultists attacked the capitol. People died there, on top of the half a million people dead of COVID-19. Yet half of our political leadership, along with their followers, wants us to move on. Sadly, we have, as Wednesday's special depicts by having the town gather for a character's funeral only to ditch the mourning midway through the eulogy, kick over chairs and start partying.</p><p>There is no "going back to normal" in our reality. "South Park," though, is subject to the whims of its makers, which it shows by zapping Mr. Garrison, Mr. White and Mr. Service into an arctic void. In a flash Mr. Service turns into Mr. Hat, and Mr. White – railing at the unseen forces controlling everything – endures a series of ridiculous transformations, including mixing up his body parts and putting him in a shapeless dress, before turning him into a gigantic talking phallus. The perspective shifts, showing Mr. Garrison, and us, how this world works, that at any time the people making it can add layers or remove it. So Mr. Garrison strikes a deal with his invisible, omnipotent puppeteers – everybody in town gets shots, and he gets his old job back. The lesson he's learned, he explains, is to always be sure to be on the same side as the people with the most power.</p><p>It's as if the last five years of madness never happened.</p><p>Stan, Kyle Cartman and Kenny won't forget it. As the special ends, their "bro-ship" is fractured, and they agree to share custody of Kenny using the standard 2-2-3 <a href="https://www.salon.com/2010/02/26/trubek_half_a_child/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">schedule familiar to children of divorce</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.salon.com/2017/09/15/why-south-park-is-better-armed-than-anyone-to-fight-the-alt-right/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">"South Park" has depicted existential crises</a> several times through its 23 seasons and somehow manages to keep going. These pandemic quarantine-created specials are evidence of its dedication to rolling with the times, however that manifests.</p><p>Although Comedy Central hasn't set a premiere for its next 10-episode season, it's been renewed through 2022 and the channel is more or less keeping the lights on by heavily stripping repeats throughout the week.</p><p>Between this and access to the full library of past seasons on HBO Max, it's very easy to escape to ye olden pre-pandemic times when the show inflated the vulgarity of our culture-wide egocentrism in ways that made us roar.</p><p>But if the "Pandemic" and "Vaccination" specials aren't the most entertaining entries in the "South Park" library, that's because they refuse to discount the ways in which this past year on top of the four that preceded it have changed the boys, and us, and Parker – and presumably Stone. By admitting to this, they can also do something those of us living in a three-dimensional living, breathing reality can't do. They can rebuild the divide between the world and their cartoon, and write a story in which its star characters find ways to air their grievances and get past them.</p><p>They can even decide to simply and eventually agree to move on and return to the way things have always been, reminding us that while "South Park" isn't really America, it is a true mirror of who we really are. One day soon we'll be eager to belly laugh at what it shows us. Just not now.</p><p><em>The "South ParQ Vaccination Special" is available to <a href="https://southpark.cc.com/episodes/0ncw71/south-park-south-parq-vaccination-special-season-24-ep-2" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">stream for free online.</a></em></p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Here's what ‘antifa’ was really doing as Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol
March 12, 2021
When Fox News host Laura Ingraham introduced her show "from a chaotic Washington" on the day of the Capitol insurrection, she speculated, "Now, they were likely not all Trump supporters, and there are some reports that antifa sympathizers may have been sprinkled throughout the crowd."
Mitchell Fryer was at home in North Carolina that day monitoring right-wing livestreams and Twitter accounts, and then feeding information to fellow left-wing antifascists on the ground at the Capitol.
<p>"When shit really started, I was calling out what was going on at the Capitol," they said. "As it got worse, I started to tell people to get away from the Capitol as soon as possible because shit was going off the rails."</p><p><a href="https://www.rawstory.com/proud-boys-dc-2649775444/" target="_self">False claims</a> about "antifa" infiltrators causing mayhem at the Capitol began before the insurrection was even over. Among the first — at 4:44 p.m. — was a tweet by Lin Wood, an Atlanta personal injury lawyer who played a prominent role in amplifying Trump's false claims about election fraud. Twenty minutes later, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who spoke at a Stop the Steal rally in Phoenix and has since <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">addressed</a><a href="file:///C:/Users/ericw/Downloads/210310.STORY.AntifaAlibi.docx#_msocom_2" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">[JG2]</a> a conference hosted by white nationalist organizer Nick Fuentes, retweeted footage of insurrectionists busting out a window at the Capitol, writing, "This has all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation."</p><p>But invoking "antifa" goes far beyond attempting to deflect blame. Trump supporters, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, also exploited the specter of "antifa" as a target for aggression and as justification for showing up armed with weapons and tactical gear, which were then turned against Capitol and Washington DC Metropolitan police. In one case, an insurrectionist even attempted to use "antifa" as an excuse for an alleged assault against a DC police officer.</p><p>Trump himself stoked hysteria about antifa on Jan. 5, the eve of the insurrection, before inciting his supporters to march on the Capitol during his speech at the Ellipse. "Antifa is a terrorist organization, stay out of Washington," he tweeted. "Law enforcement is watching you very closely." He then tagged the Pentagon, Department of Homeland Security, Secret Service, FBI, Justice Department and Department of Interior.</p><p>The FBI has noted the Proud Boys' antagonism towards left-wing antifascists in court documents supporting prosecution of members of the violent right-wing street gang for the Capitol insurrection. </p><p>Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio announced in a Dec. 29 Parler post that Proud Boys would "turn out in record numbers on Jan 6<sup>th</sup> but this time with a twist…. We will not be wearing our traditional Black and Yellow. We will be incognito and we will spread across downtown DC in smaller teams. And who knows… we might dress in all BLACK for the occasion." Tarrio's announcement is cited in an affidavit filed in support of federal charges against Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs.</p><p>The unidentified FBI special agent who drafted the affidavit added, "I believe the statement about dressing in 'all BLACK' is a reference to dressing like the group known as 'Antifa,' who the Proud Boys have identified as an enemy of their movement and are often depicted in the media wearing all black to demonstrations."</p><p>Biggs echoed Tarrio in a Parler post on the same day that was clearly intended to antagonize antifa. </p><p>"We will not be attending DC in colors," he wrote. "We will be blending in with you. You won't see us. You'll even think we are you…. We are going to smell like you, move like you, and look like you. The only thing we'll do that's us is think like us! Jan 6<sup>th</sup> is gonna be epic."</p><p>The FBI also cites the Proud Boys' antagonism towards antifa as evidence that the group was planning to breach the Capitol.</p><p>Far-right sentiment shifted away from the police after the Dec. 12 rally scheduled to coincide with the electoral college vote, when Proud Boys in DC attempted to break through a police line to clash with activists at Black Lives Matter Plaza. Increasingly, posts on Parler and other social media platforms favored by the far right fused longtime antagonism against antifa adversaries with a newfound hostility towards police.</p><p>On Dec. 30, a Parler user named "New Revelations" re-shared Biggs' post pledging that Proud Boys "will be blending in with you."</p><p>On the same day, New Revelations posted on Parler: "If you're going to be in DC expecting it to be peaceful, I wouldn't bet on it lol. I think for anyone who has the balls to do so, you might want to bring some stuff. Things are already fired up now, just wait until more police thugs arrest non-mask wearers over the next few days. Let alone Antifa/BLM retards."</p><p>Even for Trump supporters who have no apparent affiliation with the Proud Boys and other extremist groups, antagonism towards the police was building before Jan. 6.</p><p>Foreshadowing the conduct of Trump supporters who bashed police at the Capitol with flagpoles and shields while hurling profanity and calling them traitors, an insurrectionist from Ohio named Justin Stoll addressed law enforcement in a Jan. 3 YouTube video. Stoll was angry about how police in Salem, Ore. declared an unlawful assembly and made arrests during a New Year's Day protest at the state capitol against COVID-19 restrictions.</p><p>"This is a message for all law enforcement and military — pretty much everyone on the planet," Stoll said. "Choose the right side, because I can assure you of one thing: When shit hits the fan, that badge ain't gonna protect a damn thing. You better hope you're riding with the patriots and not the people that already hate you."</p><p>Later, Stoll joined the insurrectionists in DC, recording himself in a video saying, "You ain't got enough cops, baby! We are at war at the Capitol."</p><p>Stoll now faces federal charges for interstate threats and tampering with a witness for allegedly threatening someone who wrote in a comment on his YouTube channel that he should be prosecuted for his involvement in the insurrection.</p><p>Court documents filed in the case of Oath Keepers members charged with conspiracy and other federal offenses also reveal a preoccupation with antifascists.</p><p>An affidavit in support of the amended criminal complaint against the Oath Keepers Thomas Caldwell, Donovan Crowl and Jessica Watkins cites a Facebook message from Caldwell to Crowl indicating his intention to commit violence against antifa.</p><p>"We are doing the WH in the am and early afternoon, rest up at the hotel, then headed back out tomorrow night 'tifa' hunt'in," Caldwell reportedly wrote. "We expect good hunting."</p><p>Some of the insurrectionists carried flags on flagpoles with the intention of using the poles as weapons. And they suggested they would use them against antifa.</p><p>Recording a Facebook livestream while traveling in an SUV with his girlfriend Rachel Pert, on Interstate 95 from Florida to DC on Jan. 5, Dana Joe Winn said, "'Cause us as American patriots, we're tired of all this shit. It's time to take a stand. I never really knew how deep and corrupt all this crap was and how far back it's gone. But America needs to wake up. We're on the verge of fucking losing it."</p><p>He turned the camera to Pert, who was in the passenger seat.</p><p>"Got her flags, come with her flagpole," Winn said. "That way I can hit antifa in the head if need be, ha."</p><p>On the morning of Jan. 6, dozens of Proud Boys, led by Nordean and Biggs, marched down Constitution Avenue chanting in call and response, "Fuck antifa," before moving in coordinated fashion towards the Capitol.</p><p>Many antifascist activists concluded that it wasn't realistic to mobilize opposition to the Proud Boys and other extremists in the streets on Jan. 6, but some discretely joined the crowds outside the Capitol to monitor the situation and use their phones to collect images and video. Any thought towards defensive action was focused, not on the Capitol, but on Black Lives Matter Plaza, a traditional protest space north of Lafayette Square.</p><p>"There was a lot of consternation over whether [antifascists] would even show up or whether this would be a rare instance when people should stay home," Fryer recalled. "The biggest concern was coronavirus. People didn't want to cross state lines and get it and then bring it back to their families. </p><p>"The organizing around BLM Plaza didn't seem well put together," they added. "The numbers were small. People felt if they went to DC, they were putting quite a lot on the line with very little chance of success."</p><p>One self-identified antifascist on the ground in DC on Jan. 6 who agreed to speak to Raw Story on condition of anonymity out of concern for their safety, said observation was the order of the day.</p><p>"From my perspective as an antifascist, it would have been too dangerous to do anything other than observe," they said. Not only did they want to counter the inevitable conservative narrative attempting to pin blame on the left for the insurrection, but as part of a movement that is inherently critical of the police, they wanted to witness the dynamic between law enforcement and the right-wing insurrectionists.</p><p>"This is not a surprise for anyone in the antifascist movement or for antiracists because we know the police response is systemically altered based on who they're policing," they said. "The extremists are predominantly white, former military and law enforcement. They were handled with kid gloves. That benefit of the doubt has never been extended to antiracists."</p><p>Daryle Lamont Jenkins, a New Jersey activist who has been involved in antifascist work for more than three decades, said he had been frustrated by the prevalent argument among liberals and centrists that antifascists should stay away from DC on Jan. 6. It's a widely held view in the antifascist movement that opposing far-right and fascist groups in the streets is essential to preventing them from gaining traction.</p><p>Jenkins said he "absolutely" believes that a higher turnout by antifascists when the Proud Boys marched through downtown DC in November and December would have broken their momentum leading up to Jan. 6.</p><p>"Efforts were being made against the Proud Boys in December — it wasn't enough," he said. "All the opposition heard, all the other side heard is 'we're not coming out.' They thought they were going to be able do what they want, especially when Donald Trump went on that stage."</p><p>As an example, Jenkins cited July 6, 2019 rally when the <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/right-wing-groups-plan-freedom-plaza-rally-amid-heavy-dc-police-presence-to-prevent-violence/2019/07/06/40309e4e-9f68-11e9-9ed4-c9089972ad5a_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>Washington Post</em></a><em> </em>reported Proud Boys were "vastly outnumbered" by counter-protesters and police, and were contained to Freedom Plaza. In contrast, when the Proud Boys rallied in DC in December 2020, former DC Police Chief Peter Newsham estimated that Proud Boys and their allies outnumbered counter-protesters three to one. Counter-protesters were largely penned up by police at Black Lives Matter Plaza, while Proud Boys roamed downtown DC committing assaults against perceived adversaries.</p><p>Not everyone in the antifascist movement agrees with Jenkins' analysis. Fryer said they believe that sometime over the past summer far-right organizing passed a tipping point in which resentment over COVID-19 restrictions congealed with fear of Black Lives Matter protests and conspiracy theories, later combined with anger over the false belief that the election was stolen from Trump, that "normalized violence on a mass scale," previously "a logic that only avowed white supremacists would use."</p><p>Jenkins was unable to make it to DC on Jan. 6 because of a doctor's appointment. But if he had been there, he said he likely would have gone into the Capitol as a citizen journalist; he added, "Granted I would not be the most objective." Jenkins acknowledged that going into the Capitol to document the insurrection would have put him at legal risk, as well as played into the conservative narrative. </p><p>But Jenkins flatly rejected the notion that antifa contributed to the mayhem at the Capitol. Mentioning John Sullivan, an activist associated with Black Lives Matter who faces federal charges for breaching the Capitol, Jenkins alluded to his track record of alienating left-wing activists: "Every antifascist across the country is saying, 'You can have him.'" </p><p>By the middle of the afternoon, Fryer had shifted from attempting to identify far-right actors at the Capitol to strategizing with contacts in North Carolina about how to protect themselves if the insurrectionists were to actually succeed.</p><p>"Watching YouTube videos of people who were actually breaking windows and getting in, in terms of antifascist organizing, I pivoted personally after an hour or two of <em>holy crap this might be the actual sacking of the Capitol </em>— it was all up to a question of whether Trump was going to follow through in this putsch attempt," they recalled. "The whole thing went from talking to people on the ground to talking to people in my community about what if the state really is divided against itself and Congress members were getting killed."</p><p>Stanislav Vysotsky, an associate professor of criminology at the University of Fraser Valley and author of <em>American Antifa: The Tactics, Culture and Practice of Militant Antifascism</em>, said street mobilization is not the only tactic in the antifascist toolbox, and not always the best one.</p><p>"The energy may be different," he said. "It may be going to do different kinds of activism. It might be going more to the intelligence gathering, information distribution and public shaming aspect of antifascism. If you think about what's strategic, if you've got a riled-up, maybe armed group and you want to demobilize that movement, street confrontation may not be the best thing."</p><p>Jacked up on anger and conspiracy thinking, many of the right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters made little distinction between law enforcement and "antifa" when they encountered lines of police officers attempting to defend the Capitol.</p><p>Assigned to work the evening shift on Jan. 6, a Washington DC Metropolitan police officer identified in court documents as "BM" was directed to report to the Capitol to assist, according to court documents. Sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., BM assumed a post in an archway at one of the entrances.</p><p>"From this archway, alongside other uniformed law enforcement officers, BM observed hundreds of individuals gathered outside," an FBI special agent wrote in an affidavit. "Some of these individuals were throwing and swinging various objects at the group of law enforcement officers. While standing in the archway to prevent the group of individuals from breaching the US Capitol building, and while wearing his official MPD uniform, some of these individuals grabbed BM and dragged him down the stairs of the Capitol building. These individuals forced BM into a prone position on the stairs and proceeded to forcibly and repeatedly strike BM in the head and body with various objects."</p><p>On Jan. 12, FBI agents reviewed a video that, court documents indicate, shows Peter Stager, an Arkansas resident, climbing the stairs while holding a flagpole with an American flag attached to it and repeatedly striking the officer while he lay prone on the steps.</p><p>In another video, according to the affidavit, Stager addresses the camera while standing outside the Capitol, and says, "Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what's in that building."</p><p>Agents interviewed a person identified in court documents as "a close associate of Stager." The informant told agents that Stager told him "that he did not know the man he was striking was a cop and that he thought the person he was striking was antifa."</p><p>The agents didn't buy it.</p><p>Citing a photo published on Twitter, one of the agents wrote that it showed "Stager, holding a flagpole, with an American flag attached, with what appears to be a clear view of BM in uniform, lying on the stairs."</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
Thanks for your support!
Did you enjoy Raw Story this year? Join us! We're offering RawStory ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. From now until March 15th.