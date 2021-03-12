A decade after Syria's war began, memories haunt a family it tore apart

DOUMA, Syria (Reuters) - Seham Hamu lost her husband, son and grand-daughter on the same night in 2016 when a missile struck their home in Douma, a rebel stronghold near the Syrian capital that saw some of the fiercest fighting of the civil war. Now, aged 74 and confined to a wheelchair because of a heart condition, she looks after her son's four surviving children, a widowed daughter and a second daughter along with her husband and their children. Their plight is not unusual in a country where hundreds of thousands of people have been killed during a decade of violence and millions more force...