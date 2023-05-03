Comedian skewers CNN CEO over exorbitant compensation as writers strike

Comedian Adam Conover appeared on CNN on Tuesday and tore into its Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav over his astronomical compensation as members of the Writers Guild of America go on strike.

"What do you say to those that run this industry that say, 'Look, times are changing. We are not making as much money as we once did. This is not the golden era of television' — although some of this would argue the shows are great — what do you say to them?" anchor Sara Snider asked.

"So I point out the fact that David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is the parent company of the network I'm talking to you on right now, was paid $250 million last year. A quarter of a billion dollars!” Conover exclaimed.

"That's about the same level as what ten thousand writers are asking him to pay all of us collectively, alright? So I would say if you’re being paid $250 million — Ted Sarandos made about $50 million last year — these companies are making enormous amounts of money. Their profits are going up. It's ridiculous for them to plead poverty when the writers who are making their shows, some of them are not able to pay their rent or their mortgages," Conover continued. "I literally know writers who have had to go on assistance because they have not been able to make their year. If you look at these companies, they’re making more money than ever. It's the people who make the shows for them that are making less."

The conversation ended there.

"Adam Conover, thank you so much for coming on because you ruined everything," Snider joked. "You may have just ruined my career, but I don't mind. Appreciate you coming on."

Went on CNN to explain why writers are striking, ended up roasting their bosses' salary. pic.twitter.com/Si4HHDVuM8

