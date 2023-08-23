A rare wild flower is the star of the Florida swamp. But can the ghost orchid survive?
Brent Smith looks through a microscope at Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary at ghost orchids up in the cypress trees. - Ashley Miznazi/Miami Herald/TNS

In “The Orchid Thief,” author Susan Orlean wrote of a “phantom” flower hidden deep in the swamps of Southwest Florida “so bewitching that it could seduce people to pursue it year after year and mile after mile.” Her best-seller about an obsessive poacher would help make the once-obscure ghost orchid the most famous wild flower in the sprawling Everglades ecosystem. Twenty-five years later, the ghost orchid remains a star attraction during its summer bloom at the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, one of the few places where everyday nature-goers can see one without slogging through muck and ch...

