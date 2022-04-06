Cop quits after white supremacist views were exposed: report

Springfield Police Department Officer Aaron Paul Nichols, 46, resigned following the release of bigoted social media posts that were publicized by the Anonymous Comrades Collective (ACC).

The messages revealed by the anti-fascist researchers resulted in the department launching an investigation on Friday, HuffPost reported.

"On Tuesday, the department told HuffPost in a statement that Nichols, who joined the department in 2004, resigned instead of meeting with investigators," the publication reported. "This latest revelation comes amid growing concern by the FBI that law enforcement has been infiltrated by white supremacists."

The department issued a statement, ABC 20 reported.

"On Friday, April 1, 2022, the Springfield Police Department placed Officer Aaron Nichols on unpaid administrative leave with no police power, after numerous racist and disturbing posts were revealed through a blogpost. Aaron Nichols was ordered to meet with Springfield Police Department internal affairs investigators today, April 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Prior to the commencement of that interview, he resigned his position as a police officer for the City of Springfield.The Springfield Police Department is committed to a complete and thorough investigation into the comments and actions of Aaron Nichols, regardless of his resignation," the statement read.



