Idaho Republican found guilty of raping teenage legislative intern: report

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R) was found guilty of raping a legislative intern, the Idaho Statesman reports.
"The jurors’ decision followed an emotional three-day trial in which key testimony from the woman, now 20, was cut short and stricken from deliberations. Von Ehlinger was accused of two felony counts, rape and forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. The former intern, 19 at the time of the sexual assault, said he forced himself on her at his apartment after they had dinner," the newspaper reported. "The jury found him not guilty on the forcible penetration charge."
His sentencing is scheduled for July 28. He could face up to life in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
