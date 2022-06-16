Abbott again halting baby formula production at its Michigan facility after flooding
The Abbott manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan, on May 13, 2022. - JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Less than two weeks after restarting formula production at its Michigan facility, Abbott has again had to halt manufacturing there amid flooding. Storms in southwestern Michigan Monday night overwhelmed the stormwater system in Sturgis, Mich., causing flooding in the city and parts of the plant, Abbott said in a statement. As a result, Abbott has stopped production of its EleCare formula, a formula for babies and children with allergies and certain gastrointestinal disorders. Abbott is assessing damage caused by the storm and cleaning and re-sanitizing the facility. It will likely be “a few we...