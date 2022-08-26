'The great divorce may be upon us': Conservative warns Republicans that abortion could cause party to fracture
Anti-abortion activists hold placards infront of the US Supreme Court during the annual March for Life (AFP)

Conservative Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis warned Republicans on Friday that the end of Roe V. Wade could cause their coalition to at least temporarily fracture, all while boosting Democrats' short-term political fortunes.

Lewis, who supports ending abortion rights and thinks the decision to overturn Roe was correct, nonetheless acknowledged that his position is out of step with the majority of Americans, and that it could lead more secular-minded Republican voters away from the party.

"The problem is that Dobbs -- which is a sop to the old Reagan and Bush-era conservative base -- is problematic for the new batch of right-wingers that Trump (the vulgarian that he is) brought into the fold," Lewis writes. "Consider the reaction of Barstool Sports bro Dave Portnoy, who would presumably like to continue trolling the woke left—and railing against COVID-19 lockdowns—while also enjoying consequence-free casual sex."

Lewis recounts the surprise special election upset in New York's 19th Congressional District this week, as well as the surprise vote in Kansas to maintain abortion rights in the overwhelmingly red state as evidence that Republicans have bitten off more than they can chew when it comes to abortion rights.

He also notes that Arizona Republican Senate hopeful Blake Masters has quietly scrubbed his website of statements that he is "100 percent pro-life."

"Republicans may be on the verge of being served," Lewis concludes. "The great divorce may be upon us."

