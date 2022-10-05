'Decadent and depraved' evangelical Christians ripped for sticking by Herschel Walker

The Christian conservative movement in America is receiving harsh criticism for embracing situation morality by continuing to back Herschel Walker despite his scandals.

"Less than 24 hours after The Daily Beast’s explosive report about Herschel Walker allegedly paying for an abortion, Republicans and anti-abortion rights groups are rallying behind the former football star turned politician," conservative Daily Beast columnist Matt Lewis wrote. "Ralph Reed, the former executive director of the Christian Coalition, told The New York Times that 'he expected ‘100 percent’ that evangelical Christians would stick with Mr. Walker.' He’s probably right."

Christians conservatives are choosing to stick by Walker despite the fact he is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church.

"Let’s be honest. Character doesn’t matter. Today’s Christian conservatives and the Republican Party have concluded that we are in a war with the left. And in wars, we do not have any room for niceties like policing our own side—or being concerned with silly things like character. Warriors have to do gruesome and immoral things sometimes," Lewis wrote, noting he would still vote vote for Warnock.

He noted the similarities to evangelical Christians backing Trump after the "Access Hollywood" tape came out during the 2016 presidential election.

"Herschel Walker being a 2022 Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate is yet more proof that Idiocracy was a documentary. And the fact that Christian conservative groups and the Republican Party are immediately rallying to support him demonstrates that the conservative movement is decadent and depraved," Lewis wrote. "So go ahead, conservative Republican politicians. Grab women by their privates. Pay for abortions. It doesn’t matter what you do. Character doesn’t count. Family values are for suckers."

The tactic has proven remarkably successful.

"The quick consolidation behind Mr. Walker, less than 24 hours after The Daily Beast reported on the abortion claim on Monday, exposed a Republican Party that has become increasingly conditioned to discount questions about personal behavior in pursuit of political victories," The New York Times reported. "It’s a trade-off that has paid remarkable dividends in recent years. Social conservatives embraced Donald J. Trump despite his history as a brash former Democrat who once supported abortion rights. He rewarded the movement by appointing three conservatives to the Supreme Court, justices who delivered the long-sought decision to overturn federal abortion rights."