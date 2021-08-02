WATCH: Profanity-spewing Wendy’s manager rages at 'communist' employee for calling out his abuse – then promptly gets fired

A Michigan Wendy's manager has been fired after being captured on video berating an employee and calling her a b*tch, the International Business Times reports.
The video was posted to TikTok by Sophia Cargill, who says she plans to take legal action after the manager allegedly suspended her without pay for filming the incident. The video shows the manager, who Cargill identifies as "Mike," chastising her about cleaning a piece of equipment before calling her the B-word.
"Guess what, Mike? That's the end of the road," Cargill says to the manager.
"No, it's not. I'll call you a b*tch if I want to," he responds, adding, "You have no permission to record me."
"You're f*cking lazy," Mike continues. "You're supposed to help staff not delegate." The video ends with Cargill and Mike arguing about cleaning the frosty machine as he calls her a "f*cking communist little f*cking b*tch."
Watch the video below: