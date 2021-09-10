Active shooter reports at Air Force base causes lockdown: report

The outrage was not limited to Republicans in public office.

Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel urged his supporters to "not comply' with any of Biden's orders that are upheld by the courts. Mandel is running for the U.S. Senate seat that opened up when Sen. Rob Portman announced he would not seek re-election.

"I'm driving through western Ohio, driving through a cornfield near a town called Logansville, Ohio. My blood is boiling in rage at what I've seen from the White House today," Mandel says, with a Trump sign and cornfield behind him.

"Joe Biden — I'm not even going to call him President Biden, he's not — Joe Biden is creating a constitutional crisis. As I was driving through this cornfield, I literally came across this sign, this Trump sign," he said. "He is my president."

"And I am hoping and praying that the Supreme Court justices that he appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court will do the right thing and stand up for the Constitution and stand up for our freedom, stand up for our liberty. And if they don't, I call on my fellow Americans, do not comply," Mandel said, less than 45 seconds after he noted he swore to defend the Constitution when he joined the Marine Corps.

"Do not comply with the tyranny," he instructed.

"When the gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do," he said, without providing any details.













