Active shooter reports at Air Force base causes lockdown: report

Screengrab.
The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is in lockdown after reports of an active shooter, 10-TV reports.
The network reports emergency crews responded at approximately 9:25 p.m.
"At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available," the base tweeted.
Dayton reporter posted video of loudspeakers announcing the lockdown at the base made famous as the site of the Dayton Agreement that ended the war in Bosnia.
Lockdown alert heard over loudspeakers at Wright Patterson Air Force. This comes after the base says a report of an… https://t.co/f4GCQoyQ2j— Adam Aaro (@Adam Aaro) 1631240768.0