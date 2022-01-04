Peter Dante

TMZ revealed a video of "Waterboy" actor Peter Dante having a meltdown when asked to wear a mask. He refused, so the restaurant refused to serve him.

Dante was out for Korean BBQ and went to a Los Angeles restaurant that has a sign up saying "No Mask No Entry." He got in the face of the hostess, calling her "garbage" and a "c*nt" before demanding to speak to the manager.

"You know you're garbage right?" he said. "Go back to the f*ck you go back to school. Where's your boss? Yeah, where's your boss? Bring your boss over here right now."

While waiting for the manager, he flipped out on another staffer. The video shows him wearing a t-shirt with a cannabis leaf on it and what looked like pajama pants with cannabis leaves on them as well.

TMZ also noted that Dante was arrested last fall after threatening to kill his neighbor over construction noise.

See the video below:


