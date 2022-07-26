Management team for 'Leave it to Beaver' actor Tony Dow removes statement saying he died

CNN.com is reporting that Tony Dow is still alive.
Several hours ago, the "Leave it to Beaver" star was announced to have passed at 77 years old, but now the management company that represents him has pulled the statement.
"According to Judy Twersky, a longtime friend of Dow’s, he was still alive as of 3:30 p.m. ET, when she spoke to Dow’s wife, Lauren Dow," said CNN.
Lauren Dow explained to Twersky that he was still breathing and receiving hospice care. It's unknown what happened to the statement and how it ultimately was posted, Twersky told CNN.
Dow played Wally, the older brother of "The Beaver" on the show that ran from 1957 to 1963. It's been just two years since Ken Osmond, who played Eddie Haskill, died.
Jerry Mathers, who played Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver said that losing Tony will leave "an empty place in my heart." Though his statement came after the false news that Dow had died.
