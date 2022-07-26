Management team for 'Leave it to Beaver' actor Tony Dow removes statement saying he died

"I actually think that most of the leaders of the Republican Party, including Donald Trump and [Kevin] McCarthy and many others, have no respect for their voters," he said. "They treat them as rubes. They lie to them. They talk about them in the back rooms knowing full well what the truth is. But they think, 'I'm going to feed our voters a bunch of stuff that we don't even care about but we're going to do it because that's how they respond.' They have zero respect. That's What I'm amazed it has not come through clearer. That's the argument I would be making if I were a Republican in moving it is, 'These folks have no respect for you. They don't care about you. They think you are a bunch of idiots. That's why they do and treat you the way they treat you.' That's what I think the fundamental reality is."

Dowd went on to explain that someone like Mike Pence showed the smallest amount of courage required of him in 2021 by doing his job but since then has done nothing.

"But he has gone no further to expand that courage and take on Donald Trump and take on the pillars of the party. Which I think leaves mike pence with the slimmest of group of voters in the Republican Party," said Dowd. "Which is the group of voters that wanted him to be courageous for a couple hours but don't do anything against Donald Trump the rest of the way. That's the smallest group of voters in the Republican Party."

He explained that the problem for people like Liz Cheney is that Republican voters aren't divided and there isn't a civil war happening among them the way that there is in Washington.

"The Republican voters are by and large fairly unified in this moment because they have been lied to," Dowd continued. "Because they have been fed conspiracy theories. They are very unified. Mike Pence is not part of where they are unified in this moment. That's the fundamental problem. Until the Republicans in leadership like Mitch McConnell, like others, start telling the truth to their voters, which starts with, these other guys could care less about what's going on in your life, could care less about your integrity, could care less about what's happening to you, that's why they keep lying to you. Until that happens and they take it that far, and really make it a campaign about disrespect of these people, it's not going to move this group of voters."

Former Republican, Tim Miller, agreed, saying that if Republicans wanted to stop Trump they would talk about what a "loser" he is.

