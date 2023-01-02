Adam Kinzinger: If Trump's role in Jan. 6 isn't considered a crime, 'I don't know what is'

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger is calling on the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump, telling CNN that if his role in the January 6 Capitol riot is not considered a crime, then "I don't know what is."

Kinzinger, who is a member of the Jan. 6 committee, made his comments after the committee released its final report and recommended that Trump be prosecuted for conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to make false statements, obstruction of an official proceeding, and inciting an insurrection.

"If a president can incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, then really there's no limit to what a president can do or can't do," Kinzinger said.

"If he is not guilty of a crime, then I frankly fear for the future of this country," he said.

"Because now, every future president can say 'hey, here's the bar,' and the bar is: do everything you can to stay in power," he added.

"There have to be uncomfortable alliances to defend democracy," he said, likely referring to his own role on the committee.

Kinzinger announced in late 2021 that he would not seek re-election in his Illinois district in the 2022 midterms, citing extremism and tribalism in politics.