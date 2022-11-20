Adam Kinzinger: Kevin McCarthy not 'going to last very long' as Speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may realize his dream and become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives — but he won't last long, according to one House Republican.

During an interview on CNN, host Jake Tapper asked Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) what kind of Speaker he expects McCarthy to be.

"If you had asked me five years ago, I would have said a pretty good one," Kinzinger replied. "Now, I think he has cut so many deals with bad people to get to this position that I think he's not going to be a leader."

"I think he'll be completely hostage to kind of the extreme wings of the Republican Party," he continued. "And I frankly don't think he's going to last very long, Maybe he'll prove me wrong but it's sad to see a man that I think had so much potential just totally sell himself. He's the one that resurrected Donald Trump. The second he went to Mar-a-Lago a week or two after Jan. 6, he resurrected Donald Trump politically. So he owns everything that Trump says now."

Watch the video below from CNN.