Republican Adam Kinzinger faces threats of assassination against him, his wife and new baby

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) isn't seeking reelection but his position on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has made his life more dangerous.

While appearing on ABC's "This Week," Kinzinger revealed one of the death threats against him, specifically mentioning his wife and their five-month-old baby.

"I’d never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area," he said.

Kinzinger isn't the only one, right-wing members and conspiracy theorists have been among the top groups to threaten officials at the federal, state and even local election officials. The threats against the local officials have been so serious that the Justice Department was forced to send local police departments guidance.

He went on to explain that he wasn't surprised by the violence by those who believe in the conspiracy theories around the 2020 election.

“If you truly believe the deep state owned the election and the democracy was stolen and the election was stolen, that’s the most logical outcome,” said Kinzinger, who voted to impeach Trump shortly after the Jan. 6 attack and is not running for reelection.

He also accused others in his party of failing the American people by refusing to fight to uphold the Constitution and American democracy.

See the interview with Kinzinger below:



