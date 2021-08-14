Republicans scramble after GOP senator steals the thunder of Nevada 2022 hopeful: report

The planned rollout of Senate campaign announcement by a Nevada Republican was scuttled on Saturday after Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) revealed the campaign.

Cotton made the announcement at a the 6th Annual Basque Fry, which is hosted by the Morning in NV PAC, which was created by "friends" of former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Veteran Nevada political report Jon Ralston noted the event was poorly attended.

During his speech, Cotton announced Adam Laxalt's candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

"Maybe [Laxalt] can't say it, but I'm going to preview it," Cotton said, as reported by the Nevada Independent. "Right now, the Democrats are in charge in Washington. We're going to change that come 2022, and that change starts right here in Nevada, when Adam Laxalt sends Catherine Cortez Masto packing home for Nevada."

Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence under Donald Trump, said an official announcement wouldn't come until Tuesday.

"We can't make any announcements here about Adam's future, but as a close friend of Adam's, I'm telling you I am pushing him hard, that on Tuesday maybe he'll make an announcement," Grenell said.

But as Ralston pointed out, that announcement had already been made.

Laxalt and Grenell pushed Trump's "Big Lie" about election fraud in Nevada. The two were joined by American Conservative Union President Matt Schlapp, who was also at today's rally.