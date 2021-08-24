Adam Schiff reveals startling facts after classified Afghanistan briefing

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) left a classified briefing on Afghanistan to reveal details to reporters and the news doesn't appear to be positive.

According to CNN's Ryan Nobles, Schiff said that he doesn't believe everyone will be out by the Aug. 31 deadline. The Taliban has said that the United States has until that deadline, and they'll make no concessions for dates beyond that. Speaking to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that it would ultimately end with a showdown between the U.S. and Taliban.

"Maybe we're going to have to call the Taliban's bluff," said Murphy.

"Given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated, the number of SIVs, the number of others who are members of the Afghan press, civil society leaders women leaders," Schiff began. "It's hard for me to imagine all of that can be accomplished between now and the end of the month."

He said that he's also concerned about the safety and security for the airport in Kabul, saying that the "threat to the airport is very real and very substantial." He even said that it could be a target for ISIS. Former Vice President Mike Pence declared ISIS was gone in 2019. Trump claimed he took ISIS down as early as 2017.

Schiff went on to say that the intelligence community was aware that the Taliban had the ability to take over the country. "The intelligence agencies' assessments of the Afghan government's ability to maintain itself became increasingly pessimistic over the course of the last six months. And there were any number of warnings that the Taliban might take over, and some that included a potential of a very rapid, the Afghan government enforces."

