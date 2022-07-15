Adam Schiff takes a swipe at Biden over Mohammed bin Salman fist bump
Saudi government/Twitter

During a trip to Saudi Arabia, President Joe Biden greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump amid White House officials working hard on the optics of the meeting between Biden and the crown prince, who intelligence agencies agree was behind the targeted killing of Washington Post journalist and political opponent Jamal Khashoggi.

As Reuters points out, White House aides said Biden would avoid handshakes during the trip as a precaution against COVID-19, but within minutes of his arrival Biden was shaking hands.

The meeting was the subject of bipartisan criticism on Twitter, with many agreeing that meeting with the Saudis, who intelligence agencies agree were also behind 9/11, was a slap in the face to Khashoggi's family and victims of the 2001 terrorist attack.




Also voicing criticism of Biden was California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who tweeted, "If we ever needed a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil-rich autocrats have on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, we got it today."

"One fist bump is worth a thousand words," Schiff added.

