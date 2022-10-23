Adidas under fire for continuing to pay Kanye after Los Angeles Nazis hang supportive banners over the 405

Nazis were photographed standing on an overpass on the 405, the massive interstate that is like the spine of Los Angeles on Saturday. Among the banners hanging over the rushing cars were "Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews."

Another banner cited Rev. 3:8, which reads, "Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee."

One major piece of the conversation is around the sports company Adidas, which has chosen Kanye to be a spokesperson and has yet to drop him from their brand despite numerous antisemitic comments attacking Jewish people.

Most of the men in the photos were wearing masks to hide their identities, noted former Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Juliette Kayyem.

Others accused them of making the conscious decision "to be the Nazi company. Again."

Former MSNB host and liberal commentator Keith Olbermann told Adidas that they'll see their business vanish if they continue to support Nazism.

Meanwhile, West has been attacking so-called "cancel culture," the idea that if people don't like something, they voice their opinions against it, leading a company to stop operating a certain way, or fire someone. The same tactic was once called boycotting, where if someone doesn't like something, they simply don't buy it.

