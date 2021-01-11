Long-time adviser and friend to Ted Cruz parts ways with the senator

Long-time adviser and close friend of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has parted ways with the senator after the siege on the U.S. Capitol last week.

According to a LinkedIn post from Chad Sweet, he wanted to fight to put country over party and it's why he joined the staff of Citizens for a Strong Democracy.

"Donald Trump and those who aided and abetted him in his relentless assault on our Democracy – including Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz – must be denounced," he wrote. "In particular, I made it clear to Senator Cruz, whom I have known for years, before the Joint Session of Congress, that if he proceeded to object to the Electoral count of the legitimate slates of delegates certified by the States, I could no longer support him."

He explained that in moments like this, "all freedom loving Americans must put the survival of our democracy above loyalty to any party or individual."

Sweet went on to say that those who committed violence should be held accountable if for no other reason than to ensure "confidence in our elections."

Politico reporter Tim Alberta noted that there are a lot of eyes in Cruz World watching this tonight and that there "could be more where this came from."









Read the full post at LinkedIn.