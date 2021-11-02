CNN airs shocking footage showing old man 'buying' an 9-year-old girl in Afghanistan
"Old man" and Parwana. (CNN/Screengrabs)

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward broadcast shocking video of a 9-year-old girl being sold by her family to an old man in Afghanistan.

"It is important to note that parents gave us full access and permission to speak to the children and show their faces because they say they cannot change the practice themselves," Ward reported.

Ward interviewed 9-year-old Parwana, whose family sold her for 200,000 Afghanis which is just over 2,000 U.S. dollars.

"My father sold me because we don't have bread, rice, and flour. He sold me to an old man," Parwana said.

Ward also interviewed a 10-year-old who threatened suicide after her family borrowed money from a 70-year-old neighbor and planned to repay the debt by selling the man their daughter.

