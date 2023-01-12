Garland considering appointing a special counsel to oversee investigation into Biden classified docs: report

Attorney General Merrick Garland is considering appointing a special counsel to investigate whether President Joe Biden mishandled classified information during his time as a private citizen, Bloomberg reports.

Classified documents have been found at two locations privately owned by Biden after his time as vice president. According to Bloomberg, Garland has asked Chicago US Attorney John Lausch to look into the matter.

As Bloomberg points out, classified documents were found in an office at Biden’s think tank, the Penn Biden Center. On Thursday, Biden’s aides found another batch of classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. All the documents discovered were from his time as vice president.

“We are fully cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in possession of the Archives,” special White House counsel Richard Sauber said in a statement.

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales was the latest Republican to call a special counsel to oversee the Biden documents case.

“It’s not my place to second guess or try to put any kind of pressure on Merrick Garland,” Gonzales, who served under Republican President George W. Bush, said in an interview on CNN Thursday. “Based upon what I know, in the interest of justice, I think a special counsel is likely to be appointed.”