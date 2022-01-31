Ahead of key polls, India's ruling party revives Hindu-Muslim dispute

By Alasdair Pal and Saurabh Sharma MATHURA, India (Reuters) - In the streets around a revered religious site in the Indian city of Mathura where a temple and mosque stand side-by-side, the handful of Muslim restaurants that remain are mostly empty or shuttered. A ban on meat last year by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, a Hindu monk who issued the order on religious grounds, has decimated their trade. Now the saffron-clad Yogi Adityanath, up for re-election in key state polls next month, has turned his attention to the temple itself, suggesting he will champion the Hindu cause in a l...
Did Trump commit a crime by dangling Jan. 6 pardons? Former prosecutor says ‘potentially’
January 30, 2022
Former president Donald Trump may have committed the crime of obstruction of justice on Saturday when he dangled pardons for Jan. 6 insurrectionists, according to one former federal prosecutor.
Asked whether Trump's statement "could come back to bite him legally," MSBNC analyst Barbara McQuade responded, "I think it could."
“You may recall that when Robert Mueller wrote his report, the one on obstruction of justice that did say that there was evidence of obstruction of justice, some of the things that were cited there were the dangling of pardons to people like Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, suggesting that by offering a pardon, he (Trump) was influencing their cooperation with the government," McQuade said.
"So people who've already been charged who might otherwise have an incentive to cooperate with the government, if they know that Trump is promising them a pardon, might refrain from doing so," she added. "It could also be that anyone inclined to commit an attack like the one on Jan. 6 in the future would feel empowered by Trump's words, and so I think for those reasons, I think they could be seen as having some potential criminal exposure. I think you'd need to see a little bit more there, but it's a dangerous place to be going down the road to promise pardons for people who are enemies of our country."
Trump may not even receive a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee — here's why
January 30, 2022
A member of the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection suggested Sunday night that the panel may not even subpoena former president Donald Trump.
"We haven't decided that yet," Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told CNN. "We have a lot of investigations under way, and that is a weighty decision that we have discussed, but have not decided on."
Pressed for details on the committee's deliberations about subpoenaing Trump, Lofgren said, "I'd never discuss the private discussions the committee has, but let me just tell you some facts I'm weighing."
"First, the former president has a veracity problem that is well known," she said. "There used to be 'how many falsehoods does he say in any one sentence?' So, I think there has to be a weighing of how valuable the evidence or testimony would actually be."
"Secondarily, he is very litigious, and he would tie the committee up in court for as long as he possibly could, and since there are various privileges that a former president can assert even if they don't hold up in the end, that could take a very long time," she added.
"Finally, we have a lot of information from those around him, in the Trump inner circle," Lofgren said. "We have documents that may actually create the picture. One possibility would be simply to invite him to meet with us. That would avoid a lengthy court fight, but we have not made that decision yet, and I will say that the huge amount of documents that we are receiving from others in his inner circle, from the National Archives, is starting to paint a rather vivid picture as far as I'm concerned about what happened, and when that picture is put together, we will reveal it to the American public in a series of hearings."
Trump just gave the Proud Boys another 'call to arms': Jan. 6 committee member
January 30, 2022
A member of the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection says former president Donald Trump gave the Proud Boys another "call to arms" during his rally in Texas on Saturday.
Appearing on CNN on Sunday night, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) was asked whether Trump's offer of pardons for Capitol rioters was "just bluster" or "witness tampering."
"I have no idea what is in the president's mind," Lofgren responded.
"But I will say this: The other comments he made in that speech, basically calling out for demonstrations if anything adverse legally happens to him, is pretty extraordinary," she added, referring to Trump's call for "massive protests" if he is prosecuted.
"And I think it's important to think through what message is being sent," Lofgren said. "Clearly, there are a lot of Americans who like the former president, who voted for him, and who cheer him on. That's their right. I don't worry about that group of people. I do worry about the militias, some of these extremists groups."
"Remember in his debate when he said 'stand (back) and stand by,' Proud Boys?" Lofgren said. "They had a key role in organizing that (Capitol) riot, and I think when they hear that from the former president, they hear a call to arms. So I do think we are in very dangerous territory with this rhetoric, and those of us who are against chaos, those of us who believe in law and order, need to speak up strongly against this trend the former president is encouraging."
