AI experts disown Musk-backed campaign citing their research

By Martin Coulter LONDON (Reuters) -Four artificial intelligence experts have expressed concern after their work was cited in an open letter – co-signed by Elon Musk – demanding an urgent pause in research. The letter, dated March 22 and with more than 1,800 signatures by Friday, called for a six-month circuit-breaker in the development of systems "more powerful" than Microsoft-backed OpenAI's new GPT-4, which can hold human-like conversation, compose songs and summarise lengthy documents. Since GPT-4's predecessor ChatGPT was released last year, rival companies have rushed to launch similar p...
'Get off the sauce, Lindsey!': Former GOP adviser urges 'parasite' Graham to dump Trump
April 01, 2023
According to a former Republican Party adviser, GOP lawmakers are doing themselves and their party no favors by clutching even tighter to Donald Trump now that he has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury and is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Appearing on MSNBC with host Katie Phang, Tara Setmayer scorched Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), saving her harshest criticism for the South Carolina Republican who made a much-derided teary-eyed appearance on Fox News begging for money for Trump.
Setmayer got right to the point after Phang asked about GOP lawmakers' reactions to the historic indictment of a former president.
"Can we expect, Tara, to see more Republicans being more outspoken as we get closer to the arraignment on Tuesday?" host Phang asked.
'Well it doesn't get much more outrageous than Marjorie Taylor Greene," Setmayer began. "But you know what? Keep platforming her, keep demonstrating to the American people what we've been predicting: that she actually runs the Republican party, She represents what the MAGA's have done."
"They now dominate the Republican party, there are no more normal Republicans," she elaborated. "And apparently, the idea of the rule of law, upholding the Constitution, the separation of powers; again Republicans have demonstrated that they don't give a damn about any of that as they continue to prostitute themselves for Donald Trump."
That prompted her to suddenly exclaim, "I mean Lindsey Graham! I mean get off the sauce, Lindsey! Enough that he's such a parasite, it's embarrassing and he is also revealing what Republicans are willing to do in order to keep favor with Trump."
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Manhattan protest plans undercut by fellow lawmaker: 'Not to be taken seriously'
April 01, 2023
Reacting to plans by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to show up in Manhattan on Tuesday to protest the criminal arraignment of indicted Donald Trump, one of her colleagues in the House remarked that it is her right, but her efforts will be a waste of time.
Appearing on MSNBC with host Jonathan Capehart, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) dismissed out of hand Taylor Greene's rush to Trump's defense which will include her visit to Manhattan, saying: "It's not going to do any good."
"What's your reaction to your fellow member of Congress, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene saying she's gonna come to New York to protest the indictment?" host Capehart asked.
"Well she certainly can go to New York to protest the indictment, it's not going to do any good. It's not going to stop it," she dismissively replied.
"I think that she's just gaining more publicity and more attention to herself but he has been indicted and there's nothing that she can do about it at this point," she continued. "As a matter of fact, she has a reputation for being outrageous -- someone that is not to be taken seriously, and so she'll just continued with that reputation by going to protest. She could not in any way interfering with justice at this point. Justice is on the move."
Jim Jordan buried by Michael Cohen attorney for running interference for Trump
April 01, 2023
During an appearance on MSNBC early Saturday morning, attorney Lanny Davis, who is representing former Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen, targeted House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) for attempting to run interference for the former president.
Speaking with host Katie Phang, Davis claimed Jordan's so-called "weaponization" hearings should be looking into the actions of Trump's Department of Justice.
"This is probably the ultimate hypocrisy and that is to have Congressman Jordan, of all people, talking about the weaponization of the Justice Department when he was silent when Trump's Justice Department, according to the U.S. attorney that he appointed, Jeffrey Berman, was intervening in Michael Cohen's case in order to erase the record of Donald Trump being accused by his own prosecutors of directing Michael Cohen to pay the hush money," he told the MSNBC host.
"So, Congressman Jordan and the weaponization people forget that when Michael Cohen was released during Covid he was ordered back to prison because he wouldn't agree not to write a book and when the Justice Department prosecutors filed papers that were false, saying they have nothing to do with the book, a federal judge rejected what they said and released Michael."
Directing his next comments at Jordan he added, "If that isn't grounds for an investigation about false representations by federal prosecutors under the influence of Donald Trump -- that is a example, a factual example found by a federal judge, of the weaponization of the Justice Department --I don't know what is."
