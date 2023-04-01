AI experts disown Musk-backed campaign citing their research

By Martin Coulter LONDON (Reuters) -Four artificial intelligence experts have expressed concern after their work was cited in an open letter – co-signed by Elon Musk – demanding an urgent pause in research. The letter, dated March 22 and with more than 1,800 signatures by Friday, called for a six-month circuit-breaker in the development of systems "more powerful" than Microsoft-backed OpenAI's new GPT-4, which can hold human-like conversation, compose songs and summarise lengthy documents. Since GPT-4's predecessor ChatGPT was released last year, rival companies have rushed to launch similar p...