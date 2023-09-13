Judge Cannon warns of 'penalties' for Trump as she bans him from taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to have unsecured classified documents at Mar-a-Lago during his trial in Florida.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, threw cold water on calls to have a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) at the former president's home so he could securely look at documents to prepare his defense.

Citing national security, the judge ordered the so-called Classified Information Security Officers (CISOs) to establish a working space for the defense in an existing secure facility.

"The SCIF shall contain a working area for the defense and will be outfitted with any secure office equipment requested by the defense that is reasonable and necessary to the preparation of the Defendant's case," Cannon wrote in her order.

The judge did not rule out criminal penalties for Trump if he violates the order.

"The limitations on disclosure of classified information set forth in this Order are binding on Defendant and his counsel and violations may result in criminal and/or civil penalties," she said.

