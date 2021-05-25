Technology company announced success of new aircraft catapult system that Trump ridiculed: report

This Monday, General Atomics announced that its high-tech electromagnetic catapults and arresting gear has achieved the U.S. Navy's targeted goal of 8,000 launches and recoveries aboard the new USS Gerald R. Ford, the Times of San Diego reports.
The catapults were the subject of criticism from former President Donald Trump back in 2017 when he told the Navy to bring back "goddamned steam." The new catapults were designed with the intention of reducing wear and tear on aircraft and pilots.
"The last 18-months have been very exciting and challenging. We are proud of the record number of critical firsts EMALS and AAG achieved during this period to bring the systems into real-time operational readiness," said Scott Forney, president of General Atomics' Electromagnetic Systems division.
"The confidence placed in EMALS and AAG capabilities to safely launch and arrest both seasoned pilots as they sharpen their skillsets, and future naval aviators as they earn their wings of gold, is something we are extremely proud of," Forney said.
